'Meals on wheels' man charged with asking elderly lady for 'blow-job'

A 40-year-old Co. Limerick man has appeared in court concerning an allegation that he asked an elderly lady for a "blow-job" over the phone.

At Ennis District Court, Stephen Cleary of Ballyneety village, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, appeared before the court accused of making a grossly offensive message over the phone to the woman on January 22, 2018, at Cloverhill, Bunratty West, Co. Clare.

Mr Cleary is charged with sending the message which the State claim was indecent, obscene or of a menacing character contrary to Section 13 of the Post Office Amendment Act.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the alleged offence, Garda Colette Acton said that Mr Cleary replied: “I did ring that woman, but it was not a menacing phone call.”

Giving an outline of the State case against Mr Cleary, Garda Acton said that Mr Cleary and the complainant were known to each other as Mr Cleary used to deliver meals to the woman as part of Shannon Senior Citizens 'meals on wheels service'.

Garda Acton said: “The complainant has alleged that the accused made a telephone call to her and that he asked for a blow-job.”

After hearing an outline of the case against Mr Cleary, Judge Patrick Durcan said that he would accept jurisdiction in the case and the matter will now be heard in his court.

Solicitor for Mr Cleary, Tara Godfrey said that she required disclosure of all Garda documents in the case and was seeking an adjournment.

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to September 18 when the court will hear if Mr Cleary will be formally contesting the charge or not.

Judge Durcan remanded Mr Cleary on his own bail to that date.