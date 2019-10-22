News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

McVerry: Government’s homeless plan not working

McVerry: Government’s homeless plan not working
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:45 AM

The Government must concede that its strategy to reduce homelessness is not working, according to leading campaigner Fr Peter McVerry. He said society should be outraged at the image which emerged last week of a homeless five-year-old eating his dinner off cardboard on a street in Dublin.

“We should be absolutely outraged at that,” he said. “But that’s yesterday’s news. And we’ve forgotten about it already. We move on. Things become normalised. What really annoys me is that the Government keeps saying that its policy is working, and that we have to give them more time.

“It is more than three years since they introduced Rebuilding Ireland — their strategy to reduce homelessness — and virtually every single month for the last three years the number of homeless people has gone up. At what point do you say our strategy is not working? We have got to revisit it. The emperor has no clothes. The emperor won’t acknowledge that they have no clothes.

“We’ve got to revisit Rebuilding Ireland — it’s clearly not working.

If you were running a business losing money and you were asked to come up with a strategy to reduce those losses, if after three years the company was not just losing money, but losing more money every month, somebody would say that strategy isn’t working. I think we have to apply that to the Government’s strategy on homelessness.

Fr McVerry was speaking during a visit to the Cork Penny Dinners soup kitchen yesterday for the launch of its first supported housing project. The charity has bought and renovated a city centre apartment which will provide a home with a range of wraparound supports to six people from next month.

“This is what local authorities should be doing,” said Mr McVerry. “They should be looking and funding opportunities like this,.

“Everybody is entitled to have a home. It’s a basic human right. We are denying that right to tens of thousands of people and there doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency at trying to ensure that that right is provided to people.”

However, Fr McVerry said the homeless crisis can be solved if the Government ramps up construction of local authority housing by the thousands, in the long term.

  • Fr McVerry also said the Government should be open to short-term radical solutions, including:

  • Compulsorily purchasing vacant buildings where their owners can not or will not bring them back into use;
  • The outlawing, for three years, of evictions from the private rented sector into homelessness until the State gets to grips with the problem.

More on this topic

Fr Peter McVerry: 'Soon the number of homeless children is going to pass 4,000. We are no longer shocked'Fr Peter McVerry: 'Soon the number of homeless children is going to pass 4,000. We are no longer shocked'

Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Children presenting to homeless shelters unable to chew or swallow solid foodChildren presenting to homeless shelters unable to chew or swallow solid food


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'

Tusla whistleblower distressed after his complaintTusla whistleblower distressed after his complaint

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co TipperaryMotorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co Tipperary


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan continues her round-up of home interior shops in country towns and the outer reaches of our cities, finding more treasure troves which offer something new and a touch of exclusivityMade in Munster: The best interior shops in country towns

When the Irish Examiner broke the news that an ultra-inquisitive deer photobombed newlyweds at Killarney’s Ladies View the story went viral.Wedding of the Week: Time for Australian celebrations for bride and groom photobombed by deer

At the start of the 10th and final episode of Confronting: OJ Simpson, a series which has been downloaded over five million times since launching in June, host Kim Goldman is in tears, talking to her father about how strong he was through the murder of her brother, his son,Ron Goldman.Podcast Corner: Host relives brother’s death in famous case

Thomas McCarthy pays tribute to his late friend — poet and journalist Seán Dunne'Seán Dunne was one of the most loved people I ever knew'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »