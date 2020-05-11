News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

McHugh to face Dáil questions on Leaving Cert cancellation

McHugh to face Dáil questions on Leaving Cert cancellation
By Paul Hosford
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 12:27 PM

Education Minister Joe McHugh will face Dáil questions on the cancellation of the Leaving Cert on Wednesday.

Mr McHugh announced that the exams would be cancelled and replaced with a predicted grades system last Friday. However, Labour Party whip Duncan Smith wrote to the Dáil Business Committee requesting that the session be brought forward to Tuesday. That proved impossible as the newly-formed Dáil Covid Committee has the chamber booked, so Mr McHugh will instead address the chamber on Wednesday.

Mr Smith said he was glad to see the issue take precedence on Wednesday.

"I'm glad that it will be the first issue heard this week and that it won't take place after Leaders' Questions, when some of the energy of the chamber has been used up.

"I think if you look at the way this has been handled, with the date of the Leaving Cert being announced on an Instagram stream, then it's important that parties are given the chance to ask questions."

READ MORE

Numbers claiming Covid-19 welfare payments falls for first time

Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Thomas Byrne said that he was happy to have the chance to ask questions on the issue and was currently seeking clarity on whether the government's plan would have any unforeseen consequences.

"It's been clear for weeks that this couldn't go ahead. They never had any idea how they were going to do it. Added to that, you have the mental health pressure that it put on students. But there was a feeling that they felt that it was the same as cancelling Christmas.

"Now it's a question of making this system as fair as possible and ensuring there are as many third-level places as possible."

Mr Byrne added that parents of students should be "realistic" and urged them not to lobby schools on teachers for better grades.

Time on Wednesday has also been allocated for questions to Transport Minister Shane Ross and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

More on this topic

Leaving Cert cancellation was 'right decision at right time', says President of MaynoothLeaving Cert cancellation was 'right decision at right time', says President of Maynooth

Letters to the Editor: Calculated grades must have a level playing fieldLetters to the Editor: Calculated grades must have a level playing field

Teachers' unions seek clarity on predictive Leaving Cert gradingTeachers' unions seek clarity on predictive Leaving Cert grading

Protocol needed for parents lobbying teachers over Leaving Cert gradesProtocol needed for parents lobbying teachers over Leaving Cert grades


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Two women released without charge in connection with serious assault in WexfordTwo women released without charge in connection with serious assault in Wexford

'On Call for Ireland' workers don't have access to full benefits - Siptu'On Call for Ireland' workers don't have access to full benefits - Siptu

Patients with obesity must not be stigmatised when health system tackles backlog, doctors warnPatients with obesity must not be stigmatised when health system tackles backlog, doctors warn

HSE: Non-emergency operations can resume after being suspended due to pandemicHSE: Non-emergency operations can resume after being suspended due to pandemic


Lifestyle

Your biological age says more about your health than your chronological age, experts tell Rowena WalshAge defying: How to boost your metabolic age

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Monday's TV highlights: The Original Derry Girl and The Walking Dead

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »