McGregor expected to be charged over alleged assault in Dublin pub

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Conor McGregor is expected to be charged with assault after allegedly punching a man in a Dublin pub.

Video footage of the incident, which is alleged to have happened in April at the Marble Arch Pub in Drimnagh, Dublin., was published online yesterday.

The video appears to them show McGregor hitting out towards the man, before being quickly escorted out of the bar.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and it's understood a file has been sent to the DPP, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the head of the UFC says Conor McGregor should know better.

Dana White said people are only talking about it because it's Conor McGregor.

He said: "You're talking about a pub in Ireland? Do you know how many guys get punched in the face in a pub in Ireland? Yeah, a lot.

"The only reason people are talking about it right now is because it's Conor. When you're not a regular guy, you're a high profile guy and a professional fighter, you can't do it."

