McGrath poses with prize bull as farmers protest Brexit impact in Cork

Ministers making their way into Cork's City Hall this morning have been confronted by a show of strength from protesting farmers who grilled a number of them about the impact of Brexit on the beef industry.

As well as a large crowd of farmers and a prize bull, Aberdeen Angus, Jake Eric (with which junior minister Finian McGrath happily posed for pictures), the protests have seen a number of tractors parked alongside City Hall.

"We have suffered for a long, long time at this stage," Tánaiste Simon Coveney was told by the Chairman of the IFA National Livestock Committee, Angus Woods.

"Beef farmer cannot continue in that uncertainty. There needs to be a statement coming from Cabinet today saying that it is going to support beef farmers in their hour of need."

Earlier, IFA President Joe Healy said beef farmers are suffering and the Government needs to act like they said they would.

"Farmers have endured the pain of Brexit in their pockets, where it really hurts."

"Unless they're supported they'll go out of business."