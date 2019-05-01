NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

McGrath poses with prize bull as farmers protest Brexit impact in Cork

By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Ministers making their way into Cork's City Hall this morning have been confronted by a show of strength from protesting farmers who grilled a number of them about the impact of Brexit on the beef industry.

As well as a large crowd of farmers and a prize bull, Aberdeen Angus, Jake Eric (with which junior minister Finian McGrath happily posed for pictures), the protests have seen a number of tractors parked alongside City Hall.

"We have suffered for a long, long time at this stage," Tánaiste Simon Coveney was told by the Chairman of the IFA National Livestock Committee, Angus Woods.

"Beef farmer cannot continue in that uncertainty. There needs to be a statement coming from Cabinet today saying that it is going to support beef farmers in their hour of need."

Earlier, IFA President Joe Healy said beef farmers are suffering and the Government needs to act like they said they would.

"Farmers have endured the pain of Brexit in their pockets, where it really hurts."

"Unless they're supported they'll go out of business."

READ MORE

Coillte to spend €100,000 clearing up 600 tonnes of waste in two sites

More on this topic

Brexit worries persist as UK manufacturing growth slows

Labour warns May she must give ground if she wants a Brexit deal

Brexit has cost beef farmers over €100m, say IFA

Builder skills dearth grows, according to new report

More in this Section

Revenge porn to be made a crime

Two US tourists rescued as car plunges off Kerry pier

Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

Butcher bear-hug delays bag thief


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »