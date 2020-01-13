News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
McGrath: No confidence vote in health minister a 'political stunt'

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 09:13 AM

Minister of State for Disability issues, Finian McGrath has described the motion of no confidence in the Minister for Health Simon Harris as a “political stunt”.

The Independent TD said the motion was “scandalous” especially when there was still so much work to do.

“I accept the reality on the numbers issue - let me be quite clear, we're having an early election because of the political stunt by certain TDs in Dáil Eireann," said Deputy McGrath.

"Most sensible people would prefer to have an April-May election to give us an opportunity to finish off, for example the 56,000 medical cards for the over 70s, the Climate Change Bill, the Patient Safety Bill for the cervical people.

"I'm at committee stage with the Disability Bill in the Dáil and I would like to have brought that to conclusion.

Put the blame where the blame is, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar wanted to have an April election, that's what sensible people wanted.

“The political stunt was bringing the vote of no confidence in Minister Simon Harris by the likes of Mattie McGrath, and Michael Collins and John McGuinness.

"I think this is scandalous behaviour for these representatives particularly when we had a lot of work to do over the next 35-36 days.

“We could have easily waited until April-May that's what the sensible people in the Dáil wanted to do. That's what the general public wanted them to do.

“There's a difference between political stunts and opposing the government and holding the government to account.

"The reality is these people are blocking 56,000 medical cards, they're stopping me getting the Disability Bill through Dáil Eireann and it's absolutely scandalous behaviour by them when we can do this all 35-40 days time.”

'End the agony': Four years of speculation to be put to an end with election date reveal

