McGrath expects Micheál Martin to be Taoiseach in new government

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson, Michael McGrath, has said that the leadership of his party is not in question and that he expects Micheál Martin to be Taoiseach in the new government.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Mr McGrath said that while there are some outstanding issues that need to be resolved this morning on the final shape of the plan for government, he expects the deal to be signed off today.

“I am not expecting any major difficulties, but it is important that everyone is satisfied with the final agreement and can sign off on it.”

Mr McGrath said he was looking forward to introducing the document and explaining it to his own parliamentary party and to then move onto the different ratification processes of the individual parties.

The final details of issues such as the pension age will be confirmed, he said, but he was satisfied with the “shape” of what had been agreed.

There will not be an increase in the pension age this year. This was a complex issue, he added, that will need to be teased out through a Pensions Commission.

Fianna Fáil’s imprint on the programme for government “will be evident” across a number of areas, he said, especially with regard to health care and reform.

There is a need for additional capacity and the pre-Covid situation of one million people on waiting lists was not acceptable.

“We need to tackle that.” It made sense to use the additional capacity in the private sector to get treatment, said Mr McGrath.

There will be a need to kick start economic activity in line with public health advice.

When asked if Micheál Martin would be the first Taoiseach of the new government, Mr McGrath said that the issue of Taoiseach will be decided shortly, but that he expected Mr Martin would be Taoiseach.

On the question of whether Mr Martin would remain leader of Fianna Fáil for the duration of the new government, Mr McGrath said that the leadership of the party was not in question.

Last night, party leaders Mr Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan met for over six and a half hours in Government Buildings to finalise a formation deal, but talks ended without resolution

Speaking to reporters late last night, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says that there has been "a lot of great work" done, but that agreement has not yet been reached. He said that progress had been made on a number of issues, but said that there would be an update on Monday.