McEntee: Now is not the time for a border poll

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said now is not the time for a border poll.

“Brexit still hasn’t happened, the focus has to be on getting the assembly up and running,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

It was clear from the election results in Northern Ireland that the middle ground was more to the fore than in the past, she added.

“Now is not the time for a border poll.”

Ms McEntee also emphasised the importance of unity among the EU 27. The result of the UK general election was going to make Brexit more difficult, she said, but the process would be easier “if we (EU27) stick together.”