McDonalds to reopen Dublin drive-thru stores with €30 order cap

An order cap of €30 will be in place.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 02:14 PM

McDonalds has announced its phased return to business with the planned opening of six Dublin branches from May 20.

The Dublin restaurants will begin serving customers by drive-thru and are opened on a pilot basis.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed welcomed the move.

He said: "McDonald’s is a valued key purchaser of Irish produce and an employer of a large number of people throughout Ireland.

"I therefore welcome today’s announcement that McDonald’s restaurants will begin a cautious reopening in Ireland from May 20th with a small number of restaurants opening as Drive Thru only at first."

Describing the previous economic and social conditions of Ireland during lockdown as "undoubtedly tough," the Minister said the phased reopening of the country offers "hope for the brighter days ahead."

In a statement, Chief Executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, Paul Pomroy, said perspex screens at the Drive-thru windows will be fitted and staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

He said there will be fewer staff working in kitchens and service areas and additional training on hygiene practises will also be introduced especially for contact areas.

Customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payments wherever possible and an order cap of €30 will be in place.

