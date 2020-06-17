McDonald: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil 'clubbed together' to keep Sinn Féin out of government

- with reporting from Digital Desk staff and Press Association

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had “clubbed together” to ensure that Sinn Féin was kept out of government.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Ms McDonald said that the proposed new government would leave Sinn Féin in a very strong political position.

“They may succeed in slowing down the very necessary change that we need in our society but they won’t stop it,” she said.

“This will buy them some time, but I am absolutely convinced, that when it becomes apparent that we are getting more of the same in housing and health and all of the rest of it, that they are sticking to their old formula and their old failed ways of doing business, I think the appetite for change will grow again.”

Sinn Féin would provide “a very coherent, a very progressive, a very enlightened opposition” throughout the lifetime of the next government. "We will deliver on the mandate for change that we were given,” she said.

Ms McDonald referred to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee and said that they were determined that “come what may” Sinn Féin would be kept out of government.

The programme for government document included a lot of promises about the “greening” of Irish politics, she said, but it offered little in other areas. It was obvious that the language of the document had been crafted specifically for Green Party members.

The document offered nothing new in terms of housing and health and it “fudged” the pension age issue, she added.

It did not respond to the clear mandate from the electorate that people wanted a change of policy.

The Sinn Féin leader said she is extremely concerned about some of the contents of the new programme for government, calling it more of the same.

“These calls are calls for the Green Party and for the grassroots in Fianna Fáil, they’re going to have to consider very carefully what to do next,” she said.

The Dublin TD added: “I would just urge the greatest of caution.” Ms McDonald said she is “extremely concerned” that it is “more of the same” in terms of housing and the core issues that impact on people.

“They [the party members] may go along with what their leadership’s proposed and therefore, we will lead to opposition.”

Leo Varadkar says there will be a political crisis if the programme for government does not get passed.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Varadkar said: “If the deal doesn’t go through, well then we don’t have a new government and that precipitates a political crisis and that’s the reality of that situation.”

Yesterday, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that, while the parties faced a “competitive general election”, they now have a “new template” for government.

“We have three parties who want to work together at a senior level and we have to spend the next 10 or 11 days now persuading our membership that it’s the right thing for the country,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I think, when people read this document, they’ll get a lot of reassurance that this is a template to get the country back to work.

“This is a government that will manage the public finances in a responsible way, but certainly learned the lessons from the last recession that we had to get out of.

“They’ll see a lot of new ambition and new thinking, particularly in the areas of of climate and health reform and housing that I think can instil hope and optimism for many people who need the Government to perform for them.”