McDonald: Election is because government could not win confidence motion in Health Minister

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says Ireland is having the election because the government could not win a confidence motion in their Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

“It’s a symbol of their failures and we are now offering a choice to the electorate, the choice is for more of the same or for change,” she said.

“Sinn Féin will stand up for communities, workers and families, we’ll give workers and families a break.

“This is about the kind of Ireland we want to create and live in, and the electorate will have to ask themselves these questions: Who do they believe will put money back in their pocket?

“Who do they believe will take on the insurance industry and other vested interests? Who do they believe can deliver a huge council house building programme and affordable housing?

“Who do they believe will plan for their future? And the answer to all of these questions is Sinn Féin will.”

Ms McDonald added that although they are open to speaking to both major political parties, “the first people who have to be consulted are the citizens of this land”.

“People know that for all the talk of economic recovery, many, many families actually have less money in their pocket than they had three of four years ago,” she said.

“The people are first, the political establishment are a very, very distant second to them.

Their track record is plain to see, we’re in an election because the government know they cannot continue defending their desperate record in health provision and the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail coalition has collapsed and here we are.

Although her party suffered major losses in the previous local elections last year, Ms McDonald said she was looking forward to her first general election as party leader.

“We’re going to run a very vigorous campaign, I’m looking forward to it, I like being out on the stump, I like meeting people and it’s a welcome relief from the political show that can go on in the Dail,” she said.

“We’re setting out to defend the seats that we hold, we’re confident we can do that, we don’t underestimate the challenge, but we’re confident.

“Every election is about convincing people voter by voter and there is no room for complacency.

“This campaign will be very different, we’ve listened, we’ve learned, we’ve been very honest with each other.

“This time you’ll see a clear policy platform for workers for families, for those people who hear about economic recovery but aren’t experiencing it in their lives, critically for us, for people who don’t have a secure roof over their head.”