NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

McDonald claims Government are out of touch on housing and homelessness

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 09:28 AM

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says the Government are out of touch on housing and the homeless.

The Dublin Central Deputy has been reacting to media reports that it spent €1.2bn on buying privately built homes in the midst of the crisis.

Ms McDonald claims the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Eoghan Murphy are in denial.

"They've never really accepted the extent or the depth of the housing crisis [or] of the homeless crisis - much of which is hidden - where you have multiple generations living under one roof," said Ms McDonald.

"And yet the Government has failed to intervene in a way that is reflective of the scale of this crisis."

Mr Vardakar admitted that the price of homes could rise as a result of Government initiatives planned to tackle climate change.

A plan to reduce carbon emissions will be published in the coming weeks and is expected to include radical proposals, such as banning gas boilers and ensuring buildings have electric car chargers.

READ MORE

Couple in Holles Street termination case call for inquest

More on this topic

'Piecemeal interventions won't do it' - SF blast Govt as over €1bn spent on buying privately built homes

#RaiseTheRoof: Thousands march through Dublin to demand action on housing crisis

Legislation planned to protect long-term renters from eviction

Ideology won’t supply housing — only actions will

KEYWORDS

HousingHomelessness

More in this Section

New support for men who suffer domestic abuse

Sports clubs in Ireland urged to become more inclusive

One in 10 have witnessed abuse of vulnerable adult – research

Shots fired at house in ‘reckless attack’ in Lurgan


Lifestyle

Life on Earth is not as plentiful and may soon be extinct

Aonghus the white-tailed sea eagle has fans intrigued

Recalling genius of the German super man

Islands of Ireland: Under Quarantine in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »