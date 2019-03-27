NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

McDonald: Carbon taxes will hit struggling families most

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Mary Lou McDonald insists carbon taxes are not the solution to tackling climate change.

The Sinn Féin leader believes struggling families will be hit most by any new taxes proposed to tackle the issue.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has strongly criticised the opposition party's approach.

READ MORE

April 12 is new cliff-edge date, says Donald Tusk

However, Deputy McDonald says taxes should not become a mechanism for piling costs on families.

"The ways in which we tackle climate change and we address the issue of carbon emissions has to have reality front and centre, social justice front and centre," said Ms McDonald.

"It should not become a mechanism for piling more punitive costs on families that are just about making it or many of whom aren't making it as things stand."

More on this topic

Varadkar: 'Absolutely no chance' of four-fold increase in carbon taxes

Carbon taxes to see fuel and energy bills soar

Taoiseach: Carbon tax 'not designed to take money out of your pocket'

Carbon taxes ‘won’t leave you worse off’, says Varadkar

KEYWORDS

Sinn FeinCarbon emissionsEnvironmentClimate changeMary Lou McDonald

More in this Section

New Metrolink south route set to stop at Charlemont

Student fee hike and loan scheme ruled out

Casey child sex abuse claim made to diocese

McDonald ‘doesn’t believe her own rubbish’


Lifestyle

The Skin Nerd: Glass skin- a trend or unattainable fantasy?

Rocking it: Jennifer Rock on family, the Nerd Network and how to love your skin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »