May’s day in Europe means one Brexit fight is over as another begins

And so we have sign off.

During a Sunday morning meeting in Brussels, the 27 leaders of the EU, along with British prime minister Theresa May, endorsed the draft withdrawal agreement.

Although there were a few last-minute wobbles — which was to be expected from the UK but less so from Spain — the deal was signed off on without much fuss in the end.

The leaders had barely entered the cocoon of the egg-shaped European Council room when word rippled out that the single item on the agenda of this special and hastily called meeting had been dealt with.

A momentous occasion.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There will still be many more unexpected plot twists in the Brexit saga.

If the Brexiteers, the Remainers, and all in between thought the process which led to a finalised draft withdrawal agreement was fraught, wait until they get to the future relationship talks.

It is clear that the UK will go into trade talks with one main aim — to put its own interests first.

In a press briefing, Ms May used the phrase “in our national interest” six times in her opening statement.

'We've got the best deal available, it's the only possible deal' @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/erU5LJEpPm — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 25, 2018

Asked if she shared the sadness expressed by German chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders, Ms May said: “Well, no.

After the laughter of the mainly British journalists in the room subsided, she added: “But I recognise that others do. I recognise that some European leaders are sad at this moment, but also some people back home in the UK will be sad at this moment.

“The way I look at it is actually this is for us to move on to the next stage, I am full of optimism for this country and I believe that we can, with this good deal with the European Union we will remain friends and neighbours.”

The meeting also got sign off on a political declaration — a rough outline for future talks on a trade agreement, which will only be hammered out during a 21-month transition period that is due to begin after Brexit happens on March 29.

The political declaration “establishes the parameters of an ambitious, broad, deep, and flexible partnership across trade and economic co-operation, law enforcement and criminal justice, foreign policy, security and defence, and wider areas of co-operation”.

READ MORE:

But in reality it is only a vague document and barely touches on the nitty gritty of any real trade deal.

Whoever is tasked with steering these trade negotiations faces a difficult and protracted challenge.

While the 36 -page political declaration makes neutral reference to fishing, it merely states that both “parties should co-operate bilaterally and internationally to ensure fishing at sustainable levels, promote resource conservation, and foster a clean, healthy, and productive marine environment”.

It also notes that the UK will be an independent coastal state.

If only it were that simple.

Fishing and the right to fish in UK waters is just one of many contentious issues that are likely to hit significant roadblocks in any future relationship talks.

Currently, the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) gives all European fishing fleets equal access to EU waters and fishing grounds and allows fishermen to compete fairly based on a quota system.

The UK will be fighting hard to claim back their own waters by excluding European trawlers. Trade deals are notoriously complicated to get across the line.

Earlier this year, Europe agreed an economic partnership deal with Japan after a process that had begun back in 2013.

And while talks on an agreement between the US and the EU also began back in 2013, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, or TTIP, still has to be fully hammered out.

Even when a trade deal with the UK is struck, it will then have to face the final hurdle of ratification from the European Parliament, which introduces the possibility of another ‘Wallonia problem’.

Wallonia — a small region in Belgium which, before October 2016, was virtually unknown to anyone living outside of its territory — became the subject of much attention when its lawmakers voted to block an EU-Canada trade deal.

The small French-speaking enclave in southern Belgium held the already delayed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) deal to ransom.

An official signing of the Ceta pact was cancelled as the endorsement of all EU member states was required. Wallonia eventually backed down and Ceta received the approval of all member state parliaments.

Any post-Brexit trade deal that is negotiated between Europe and the UK will face the same process.

But we are all getting ahead of ourselves with talks of trade talks, future relationships, and parliament ratification.

Before any of this can happen, Ms May will have to get the withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons.

We may have initial sign-off, but we are still a long way off Brexit lift off.

What happens next?

Theresa May’s Brexit deal has been backed in Brussels, with leaders of the remaining 27 EU nations approving two documents that have been two years in the making — the Withdrawal Agreement and a Political Declaration about the future relationship between Ireland, the EU and the UK.

After clearing that major hurdle, here is what lies ahead for the deal, the British Prime Minister and Britain’s exit from the EU.

Battle for parliamentary approval

Many thought it would be near-impossible for Ms May to secure consensus among all of the EU’s leaders back when Article 50 was triggered on March 29 2017.

Furthermore, few predicted that one of the biggest threats to the deal would eventually come from Brexiteer MPs when, in the early stages of the negotiations, Remain campaigners took the British Government to the highest court in the land in order to secure a meaningful vote for MPs.

This Commons vote is the major hurdle Ms May must now overcome if her hard-won deal is to be enshrined in UK law. The vote is expected to take place before MPs break for Christmas in December.

Eurosceptic rejection

Led by figures including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, a swathe of Brexiteer Tories have rejected Ms May’s deal and called for it to be renegotiated.

This raises the prospect of some of Ms May’s own MPs voting against the agreement when it goes before the Commons. Appearing at the DUP conference on Saturday, Mr Johnson said the deal will leave the UK a “satellite state” of the EU.

In the Sunday Express, Mr Rees-Mogg said the deal “does not deliver” on Brexit and “instead of taking back control, in some areas it will leave the United Kingdom with even less control than it currently has: the vassal state”.

DUP opposition

The Eurosceptics’ rejection of the plans stems in large part from the deal’s backstop provision for the border.

Hardline Brexiteers say it risks the UK being unable to ever fully leave the EU. The DUP say that the backstop would see Northern Ireland adopt a different regulatory regime to Great Britain if a wider UK/EU trade deal fails to materialise.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the draft deal fails to protect the Union. With 10 MPs in the Commons, their support could be crucial for Mrs May’s deal to pass.

Labour opposition

Labour repeatedly warned that they would vote against any deal that does not pass six tests. Among the requirements are that it delivers the “exact same” benefits, fair management of migration and the protection of workers’ rights and protections.

On Wednesday Jeremy Corbyn branded the deal as “botched” and a “leap in the dark”. “[It] breaches the prime minister’s own red lines and does not meet our six tests,” he said.

Uncertain future

There is growing speculation that the deal will be voted down by MPs in its current form, although the PM is expected to have several weeks to build support. Aware of the widespread opposition among MPs, Ms May is appealing directly to the public.

On Saturday she issued a “letter to the nation” in which she urged Britons to get behind the deal. She has also sought the backing of business in an effort to encourage MPs to support the deal.

What happens if it is voted down?

MPs’ rejection of Mrs May’s plan would open up several possibilities:

Britain crashing out of the EU with no deal on March 29;

Ms May having to return to the EU to ask for further talks;

A so-called People’s Vote that could see Brexit halted altogether.

On Saturday, British chancellor Philip Hammond warned that rejecting the deal would leave Britain in “uncharted territory”, while he said a no-deal Brexit would unleash “economic chaos”.

Could another deal be struck?

EU leaders have warned they will not return to the negotiating table, however a no-deal Brexit would have damaging consequences for both the UK and EU countries. If talks are re-opened it will likely mean extending the Article 50 period well beyond March 29.

According to reports, officials in Westminster and Brussels are continuing to work on plans for alternative arrangements. The Sunday Telegraph reported that “several senior ministers” were working on plans for a Norway-style relationship with the EU.

Brexit: Part two

Negotiations up to this point have related to the arrangements for how Britain’s divorce from the EU will take place. If Ms May’s divorce deal is passed by Parliament, next comes the long process of agreeing on how the UK will trade with the bloc in the future.

Negotiators have until the end of the transition period, which could run until the end of 2022, to strike a deal. If they fail to do so that could mean the imposition of the backstop to ensure no disruption to the border.

— Ryan Wilkinson