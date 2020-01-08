News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mayo player wins almost €500k in EuroMillions

Mayo player wins almost €500k in EuroMillions
By Denise O’Donoghue
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 11:25 AM

A EuroMillions player in Co Mayo has won almost half a million euro in last night’s €75 million draw.

The player is a Match 5 + 1 Lucky Star prize winner from Co. Mayo and has won €472,958.

The lucky winner bought their ticket yesterday at O’Connor’s SuperValu store in Westport.

They were just one lucky star number away from the €75 million jackpot prize.

"The whole town is gone completely mad this morning and we have been absolutely inundated with people popping into the store to check their tickets," said Liam Campion, manager of O’Connor’s SuperValu.

None of the talk in the town is about the near-miss on the €75 million jackpot. €472,958 is a massive amount of money and we have no doubt that it will be life-changing to any of our customers.

It is the second EuroMillions draw in a row that a player in Ireland has come to within one Lucky Star number away from winning the jackpot prize.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their EuroMillions tickets

"For the past two EuroMillions draws, two lucky players in Ireland have come to within a whisker of scooping the jackpot prize," a spokesperson said.

"This lucky winner in Westport may have just fallen short of the €75 million jackpot but the €472,958 Match 5 + Lucky Star prize is definitely not to be sniffed at. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back of it and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize."

READ MORE

Over 100 fewer patients waiting on hospital trolleys


EuroMillionsMayo

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »