Mayo player wins almost €500k in EuroMillions

A EuroMillions player in Co Mayo has won almost half a million euro in last night’s €75 million draw.

The player is a Match 5 + 1 Lucky Star prize winner from Co. Mayo and has won €472,958.

The lucky winner bought their ticket yesterday at O’Connor’s SuperValu store in Westport.

They were just one lucky star number away from the €75 million jackpot prize.

"The whole town is gone completely mad this morning and we have been absolutely inundated with people popping into the store to check their tickets," said Liam Campion, manager of O’Connor’s SuperValu.

None of the talk in the town is about the near-miss on the €75 million jackpot. €472,958 is a massive amount of money and we have no doubt that it will be life-changing to any of our customers.

It is the second EuroMillions draw in a row that a player in Ireland has come to within one Lucky Star number away from winning the jackpot prize.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their EuroMillions tickets

"For the past two EuroMillions draws, two lucky players in Ireland have come to within a whisker of scooping the jackpot prize," a spokesperson said.

"This lucky winner in Westport may have just fallen short of the €75 million jackpot but the €472,958 Match 5 + Lucky Star prize is definitely not to be sniffed at. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back of it and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize."