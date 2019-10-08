News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mayo Councillor claims insurance firms not covering homes next to a stream

Mayo Councillor claims insurance firms not covering homes next to a stream
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 09:24 AM

Some householders in Co. Mayo are being denied home insurance because they live by a stream, according to a local councillor.

Swinford Councillor Michael Smyth said insurance companies are using Government flood-risk assessment maps to decide whether or not to offer someone cover.

However, Insurance Industry Ireland has denied that the industry uses C-FRAM data and said decisions are based on previous claims and other available data.

Councillor Smyth wants insurance companies to come out to areas to personally assess them.

Cllr Smyth said: "It's too easy to just look at a map and say 'sorry, we're not giving you cover'.

"There's a bigger issue in play here as well around local authorities granting planning permission so close to flood risks."

READ MORE

Survey finds 40% of commuters would take pay cut to live closer to work

More on this topic

Neurosurgeons report finds 90% of whiplash patients stop treatment after legal action endsNeurosurgeons report finds 90% of whiplash patients stop treatment after legal action ends

Insurance firms ‘breaking law by not reporting fraudulent claims’Insurance firms ‘breaking law by not reporting fraudulent claims’

Community groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costsCommunity groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costs

Insurance profits levy included in proposalsInsurance profits levy included in proposals


InsuranceMayoTOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Tidy Towns judges 'mindful' second-chance assessments of six towns being done in OctoberTidy Towns judges 'mindful' second-chance assessments of six towns being done in October

Study: Suicide rates up to seven times higher among Travellers than in general populationStudy: Suicide rates up to seven times higher among Travellers than in general population

Council to crack down on short-term lets which flout laws in DublinCouncil to crack down on short-term lets which flout laws in Dublin

Govt to consider reducing waiting time for divorce in new billGovt to consider reducing waiting time for divorce in new bill


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »