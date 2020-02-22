Mayo council warns motorists of flash flooding risks in advance of yellow rain warning

As the rain continues to fall and with numerous roadways flooded, Mayo County Council is advising motorists to be alert for more flashing flooding and standing water across the country.

It says if drivers have to travel this evening or overnight, be sure to check in advance its social media and AA Roadwatch for the latest road conditions and closures.

It is reminding motorists to never drive in flooded areas, as cars or other vehicles will not protect you from floodwaters.

Shannon River flooding. File photo, December 2015

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for 15 counties leading to further fears of flooding in the midlands and west.

Met Éireann says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall between Sunday night at 8pm and 8am Monday morning.

The counties affected are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Tipperary and all of Connacht.

The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.

As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snowmelt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

Many areas along the River Shannon are on alert, with much farmland around Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone already underwater.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Donegal and is in place until 8pm tonight. Gusts of up to 110 km/h or higher are expected in exposed coastal areas.