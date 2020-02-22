News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mayo council warns motorists of flash flooding risks in advance of yellow rain warning

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 06:00 PM

As the rain continues to fall and with numerous roadways flooded, Mayo County Council is advising motorists to be alert for more flashing flooding and standing water across the country.

It says if drivers have to travel this evening or overnight, be sure to check in advance its social media and AA Roadwatch for the latest road conditions and closures.

It is reminding motorists to never drive in flooded areas, as cars or other vehicles will not protect you from floodwaters.

Shannon River flooding. File photo, December 2015
Shannon River flooding. File photo, December 2015

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for 15 counties leading to further fears of flooding in the midlands and west.

Met Éireann says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall between Sunday night at 8pm and 8am Monday morning.

The counties affected are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Tipperary and all of Connacht.

The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.

As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snowmelt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

Many areas along the River Shannon are on alert, with much farmland around Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone already underwater.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Donegal and is in place until 8pm tonight. Gusts of up to 110 km/h or higher are expected in exposed coastal areas.

READ MORE

€170m spent to put homeless families in emergency accommodation last year


Weather

More in this Section

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditionsHigh Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions

Garda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led oneGarda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led one

Jogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claimJogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claim


Lifestyle

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

Sales of artisan sourdough bread are on the rise. It's all very well if you're happy to pay for a chewy substantial loaf but does it have any real health benefits? Áilín Quinlan talks to the expertsFlour power: The rise and rise of sourdough bread

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »