Maynooth University rated in top 50 of 2019's Young University Rankings

Maynooth University has today been recognised as one of the leading new universities in the world.

The Times Higher Education (THE) ranking has put the Irish university at number 50 in its latest Young University Rankings, climbing from number 80 last year.

It is the highest ranking achieved by an Irish university this year.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology topped the rankings while Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne was second with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, in third.

The Young University Rankings are based on a range of criteria including research income achieved, reputation for teaching, numbers of PhDs awarded, the number and quality of scholarly papers and citations from staff and numbers of international staff and students.

Maynooth University President, Professor Philip Nolan, said: “At a time when Irish universities operate with very constrained resources and significant underfunding, it is particularly encouraging for Maynooth University to be recognised among the top young universities in the world.

"Since becoming an independent university in 1997, MU has nearly tripled its enrolment to 13,000 students to become the fastest growing university in Ireland and has solidified its reputation as a place where internationally significant research and an innovative approach to teaching go hand-in-hand.

“Maynooth has seen its share of first preferences grow in the CAO year on year.

"We have an international reputation in our areas of research strength, the most popular BA degree in the country, exceptional programmes in science and engineering, and a suite of post-graduate courses that help individuals advance their careers. "

“MU graduates go on to make amazing contributions in a variety of industries and sectors, becoming entrepreneurs and teachers, professionals and pharmaceutical researchers, CEOs and relief workers, engineers and policymakers."