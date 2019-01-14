May faces new threat of no-confidence motion, as Dáil plans for no deal

UK prime minister Theresa May faces a new threat of a vote of no confidence as she heads into the crucial Westminster Brexit vote.

As Mrs May faces almost certain defeat on the Brexit vote in the Commons tomorrow, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned that he will “soon” call a vote of no confidence in her.

In Dublin, the Cabinet is to discuss measures relating to health and transport tomorrow as the possibility of a no-deal Brexit increases.

It is expected that the Dáil and Seanad would have to sit five days a week with all other business shelved to deal with 45 measures, including strengthened compulsory purchase orders and sign-off on unlocking the budget to dramatically increase staff at ports and airports in the case of a no-deal.

The Business Committee will draw up a timetable for emergency Dáil sittings and will discuss this on Thursday; however, the Government will push this out as close to the March deadline as possible.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty assured the public the Government has strong contingency plans to handle a no-deal Brexit and vowed the haulage industry would still be “sustainable”.

She said: “We will get and we will issue the contingency plans for health and transport this week, the following week there will be two more departments, my own department will be in the coming weeks.”

Seanad Brexit Committee chair Neale Richmond said a no-deal would put Ireland in an “emergency scenario” leaving it necessary to immediately pass legislation.

Mrs May withdrew the vote before Christmas in the hope that she could muster sufficient support for the withdrawal agreement hammered out with the EU. In a last-ditch attempt to gain backing, she warned of a “catastrophic” breach of trust in democracy if her exit plan is defeated.

Separately Mr Corbyn told the BBC: “We will table a motion of no confidence in the government at a time of our choosing, but it’s going to be soon, don’t worry about it.

Meanwhile the department of Health said immediate problems won’t arise for medicine supply if there is a no-deal Brexit.

A spokesperson for Minister Simon Harris said companies usually have eight to 10 weeks’ stock already, adding that the Department, HSE and HPRA would be advising against stockpiling