May and Varadkar meet in Dublin for Brexit talks today

With no Brexit breakthrough in sight, British prime minister Theresa May takes her whirlwind tour of Europe to Dublin today for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

After what were described as “robust but constructive” discussions in Brussels, Ms May has vowed to deliver Brexit on time on March 29, but her confidence is not shared by European leaders.

European Council president Donald Tusk said there is “no breakthrough in sight”.

In talks with Ms May, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker underlined that the withdrawal agreement thrashed out last November would not be redrawn, but held open the possibility of adding “more ambitious” wording to a document setting out plans for the future relationship.

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said: “We are open to being more ambitious on our future relations, including looking at the Irish situation again if the UK’s red lines change.”

The parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, raised concerns among eurosceptics in the UK by saying Ms May had assured him “there will be a backstop” in any final deal.

A joint statement issued after talks between Ms May and Mr Juncker read: “Despite the challenges, the two leaders agreed that their teams should hold talks as to whether a way through can be found that would gain the broadest possible support in the UK parliament and respect the guidelines agreed by the European Council.”

Meeting PM @theresa_may on how to overcome impasse on #brexit. Still no breakthrough in sight. Talks will continue. pic.twitter.com/vn2CVybc1j— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) February 7, 2019

While Ms May set out MPs’ demands for a “legally binding change to the terms of the backstop”, Mr Juncker “underlined that the EU27 will not reopen the withdrawal agreement”.

The impasse is set to be discussed during talks between Mr Varadkar and Ms May at a dinner at Farmleigh House, Dublin, this evening, with just 49 days until the EU-UK divorce date.

While the meeting will be focused on the Northern Ireland Stormont stalemate and the Good Friday Agreement because no bilateral Brexit talks can take place between Ireland and Britain, it is understood Brexit will be raised.

Mr Varadkar will separately meet with all Northern Ireland parties at Notting Hill in Belfast this afternoon.

He will not be bringing any message to Ms May, according to a Government source but will have a “let’s see” approach to Brexit suggestions.

In a speech to the Dublin Chamber of Commerce AGM last night, Mr Varadkar said while Ireland wants “the best solution, we are preparing ourselves for the worst”.

He said the Government “will see emergency EU aid” for the agri-food sector if a no-deal Brexit hits because of the potential for “serious market disturbances”.

He said the support was used “for the Baltic states when the Russian market was closed to them” and “can be used for us too”.