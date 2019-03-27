May 22 Brexit on the cards - IF May can get her deal passed this week

Chaos descended in the House of Commons as MPs rejected all eight possible solutions to avoid a no deal Brexit. MPs did pass secondary legislation to delay the date of Brexit by a 336 majority, but all eight indicative vote options were defeated.

The delay vote was carried by 441 yes votes to 105 no votes in the House of Commons and as a result, the UK is now on course to leave the EU on May 22 if MPs approve Mrs May's Brexit deal this week.

If it is not approved, it is likely that they will leave without a deal on April 12. The Irish Government will deal with the British prime minister whoever they are, Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said.

He said:

The relationship is much bigger than personalities.

He was speaking after British Prime Minister Theresa May offered to bring forward her resignation in order to get the Withdrawal Agreement passed through the House of Commons.

Despite her bombshell offer and signs that hard Brexiteers were wavering, the DUP delivered a hammer blow after it said it will not support the Government if it tables a fresh meaningful Brexit vote because “the necessary changes we seek to the backstop have not been secured”.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the Brexit deal would endanger the union of the United Kingdom as she made clear her party could still not support Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

“What we can’t agree to is something that threatens the union, that has a strategic risk to the union. For us in the DUP, the union will always come first and that has been the issue right from the beginning of all of this,” she said.

At a meeting of Tory MPs in Westminster, Mrs May made it clear she was willing to resign.

“I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations - and I won’t stand in the way of that,” she said.

“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party,” Mrs May added.

Mr Coveney said: “Obviously this is about protecting Irish interests and Irish people throughout the Brexit process. I think what we’re experiencing tonight is an extraordinary new departure for parliamentary democracy in Britain, there’s never really been anything like this before,” he said.