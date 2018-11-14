Home»ireland

Maurice McCabe: I felt like poison after ‘disgusting’ claim

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 06:00 AM
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

The backlash Maurice McCabe faced after the Garda commissioner described the actions of whistleblowers as “disgusting” made him feel like he was “poison”, he told an RTÉ documentary last night.

A colleague of his described how the general feeling among gardaí following Martin Callinan’s comments to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was that “he [McCabe] was finished” and that he “won’t be making any more complaints”.

“I felt I was poison,” said Mr McCabe in the documentary, Whistleblower: The Maurice McCabe Story.

His wife Lorraine spoke about the devastation her husband felt as his best efforts to highlight malpractices in An Garda Síochána were stymied again and again.

He even pointed out the tree on their land that he intended to hang himself from.

Yet despite the forces conspiring against him, he refused to give up, a doggedness he attributes to his father Michael.

Michael, who features in the documentary, led his own crusade against the pollution of Lough Sheelin in the midlands in the 1980s.

“He would go all out to prove his case and I suppose that happened to me. I wasn’t conscious of it at the time, but looking back it was identical,” said Mr McCabe.

Lorraine agreed: “Michael would have always told Maurice, ‘Don’t give up Maurice, don’t let them beat you’, whereas I would have wanted Maurice to stop and just get on with our lives and just leave it all alone.

“He was never going to let go, ever, and I suppose he got that from his father.”

Mr McCabe also revealed the “disgust” he felt when he shook his former boss’s hand at the Disclosures Tribunal.

The former Garda sergeant was approached by Mr Callinan during a break in tribunal proceedings earlier this year.

“I was annoyed with myself because he was one person that I wouldn’t shake hands with ever again,” said Mr McCabe.

“I was disgusted, to use his word.”

Last month, the tribunal found Mr McCabe was subjected to a smear campaign by Mr Callinan and former Garda press officer, Superintendent Dave Taylor.

The role of Mr Taylor, who has since retired, was also examined in last night’s documentary, as was the role of Tusla, the child and family agency, which incorrectly categorised Mr McCabe on its files.

The documentary was the second of a two-part series.

RTÉ said the first part of the documentary, which aired on Monday night, attracted an average audience of 509,000, with a 40% share.


KEYWORDS

Maurice McCabeGardaWhistleblower

Related Articles

Varadkar: Legal support for Martin Callinan under review

State should seek contribution from Martin Callinan for legal fees, says FF Justice spokesperson

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe’s wife ‘feared he would kill himself’

Truth is out there: Who picks up the tab for ‘campaign of calumny’ against Maurice McCabe?

More in this Section

Man who claims garda car drove over his lower leg avoids conviction for alleged threatening behaviour

Elderly man dies in Dublin house fire

Gardaí seek help locating missing Cork man

Man avoids jail for sexually assaulting girl when she was asleep at party


Breaking Stories

Sound out with Mr Scruff

Pokemon remade for modern age

Choosing that perfect outfit for a winter wedding win

Viola’s movie ‘at the right time, in the right zeitgeist’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »