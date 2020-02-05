News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mattie McGrath to maintain challenge despite reports Tipperary ballot will take place as planned on Saturday

By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 04:13 PM

General Election candidate Mattie McGrath is proceeding with a High Court action aimed at allowing the vote in the Tipperary constituency in this Saturday's general election to proceed.

Lawyers representing the Tipperary politician told Mr Justice Charles Meenan this afternoon that despite various reports in the media that the vote will go ahead on Saturday, Mr McGrath is maintaining his action in the absence of official confirmation that the vote will proceed in the constituency as planned.

While significant steps are reported to have been taken in regards to the Tipperary vote, Micheal P O'Higgins SC for Mr McGrath, told the court his client wished to go ahead with his action.

The State, represented by Frank Callanan SC, said issues raised by Mr McGrath were under active consideration by the Attorney General.

The ballot in Tipperary was called into question following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week.

As a result of her death the returning officer for Tipperary Mr James Seymour, under the electoral laws issued a countermand that postponed the election in Tipperary to a later date.

Arising out of the returning officer's decision, nominations for the five-seat constituency would have to be reopened and fresh ballot papers would have to be issued.

Mr McGrath, who was first elected as a TD in 2007, wants the vote in Tipperary to go ahead this weekend.

He also claims that while Mr Seymour's bona fides is not in any way under question the decision to countermand the poll, made under Section 62 of the 1992 Electoral Act, is unlawful and in breach of the constitution.

He claims the people of Tipperary would be disenfranchised, precluded from having their TDs take part in discussions over the formation of the next government, and there was a danger of a skewed vote if they are not allowed to vote in the general election on Saturday.

He also argues that postponing the election in Tipperary to some unknown date would prejudice Independent candidates.

Larger political parties, he says, would be able to "descend upon the constituency and devote disproportionate resources, and canvassing personnel" to Tipperary.

He further claims that any new date for the election in Tipperary might not take place within the 30 days allowed for in the Constitution after the Dáil has been dissolved.

That 30-day limit, he argues, expires on February 13.

Mr McGrath says he does not believe it will be possible for any new poll in the constituency to take place by that date.

The politician, represented by Micheal O'Higgins SC, initiated judicial review proceedings against Mr Seymour, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Ireland and the Attorney.

He seeks various orders and declarations aimed at having the returning officer's decision quashed. He is also challenging the constitutionality of sections of the 1992 Electoral Act.

At the High Court today, Mr O'Higgins said that his side needed time to finalise the paperwork associated with the application, and asked the court to hear it in the afternoon.

Counsel accepted that it could be the case that the action may be resolved in the next 24 hours, but as things stood he wanted to proceed in the absence of any offical confirmation that the vote in the five-seat Tipperary constituency will take place on Saturday.

In reply, Mr Callanan said his side did not have any documents in the case, and while broadly aware of the issues being raised by Mr McGrath, were seeking to have the case adjourned to Thursday so they could consider their response.

Mr Justice Meenan said he was satisfied to adjourn the matter to Thursday afternoon.

Court case

