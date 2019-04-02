Maths graduate caught with heroin

An applied maths graduate caught with five deals of heroin last year was caught on another occasion stealing ice cream.

Judge Patricia McNamara imposed a suspended jail term of two months on Mark O’Regan, aged 37, who pleaded guilty to two charges of having drugs for his own use and theft.

O’Regan, who is presently living at St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, has taken on a methadone treatment course, his solicitor, Eddie Burke said.

The solicitor said O’Regan went to London, where he attended college and got a degree in applied maths.

He returned to Ireland and went to live at home in Ennis, Co Clare.

“He lost a very good friend two and a half years ago and this brought back a drink addiction and he unfortunately fell into heroin,” said Mr Burke.

“He is now off that and engaging with Arbour House.”

Judge McNamara said:

If he does not get treatment, he will reoffend.

Mr Burke said the accused was on a methadone treatment programme and clear of heroin.

Judge Patricia McNamara said she would impose a two-month sentence suspended on condition that O’Regan would continue with his drug rehabilitation.

Sgt John Kelleher outlined the background to both offences at Cork District Court yesterday.

On September 5, 2018, Garda Aisling Murphy attended at Centra, Victoria Cross, Cork, where the manager reported a man stealing ice cream valued €5. O’Regan pleaded guilty to that.

On April 17 2018, Garda Ed O’Donoghue stopped O’Regan, at Killydonoghue, Glanmire, Co Cork, and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

O’Regan had five wraps of diamorphine in his possession for his own use.