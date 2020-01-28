News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mater Hospital offers 'sincere apologies' to man who had to have lower leg amputated

File image of the Mater Hospital, Dublin.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 01:21 PM

The Mater University Hospital Dublin has apologised in the High Court for the failings in the care and advice given to a 59 year man who later had to have his lower leg amputated.

Dermot Harty’s senior counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC told the court the security guard developed a serious thrombosis which lead to the amputation of his left leg above the knee.

The apology was read in court as Dermot Harty who attended the Four Courts in a wheelchair settled his High Court action against the Mater University Hospital for €810,000.

The apology from Mater University Hospital CEO, Mr. Alan Sharp on behalf of the hospital expressed "sincere apologies" for the failings in the care and advice provided to Mr Harty and it said "in respect of the consequential upset, distress and trauma experienced by you during your treatment at the Mater Hospital".

It added: ‘I acknowledge the many challenges that you have faced as a result of the treatment provided to you during your stay in the Mater Hospital and I do not underestimate how difficult this has been for you and your family.’

Mr Harty now age. 66 years, of Ballygall Parade, Finglas East, Dublin had sued Mater University Hospital, Eccles Street, Dublin over his care after he was referred for treatment in relation to leg cramping and he had arterial bypass surgery on one of his legs on January 14,2016.

He was discharged from hospital on January 25,2016.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take appropriate action in a timely manner in response to a significant drop in Mr Harty’s platelet count in a blood test prior to his discharge from hospital

It was claimed a further blood sample should have been taken and appropriate treatment provided for his low platelet count. It was claimed that this was a missed opportunity to diagnose heparin induced thrombocytopenia and that he was discharged from hospital and his condition deteriorated to the extent that he eventually needed the above knee amputation in February.

Mr Harty had returned to the Mater A&E on January 29 with a left leg ischaemia and he was given heparin and he had to have further surgery to remove clots.

On February 4, 2016 a left above knee amputation was carried out.

Mr Harty it was claimed following the amputation had pain, phantom left leg sensations and painful spasms.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he was glad the case had settled and he wished Mr Harty well for the future.

