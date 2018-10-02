Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mater Hospital asks public to use GP services as high numbers wait for beds

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 03:34 PM

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is advising people that its Emergency Department is very busy at the moment.

Management says they have admitted a lot of seriously ill patients recently, many of whom are still waiting for a bed.

The hospital is suggesting those with less serious injuries to go to their GP or another clinic for treatment.

There are 37 patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital today.

The nationwide figure is 349, a decrease of 28% on the same day last year when there were 482 patients on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number today, with 50 patients on trolleys.

KEYWORDS

HealthTrolleysHospital

