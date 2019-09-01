News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Massive recovery operation required following Cork car park blaze

Massive recovery operation required following Cork car park blaze
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 02:33 PM

[timgcap+Picture: Cork Fire Brigade Twitter]DouglasFireBurntOutCarsPICCorkFireTwitter_large.jpg[/timgcap]

Engineers are assessing the scale damage to the Douglas Village Shopping Centre car park in Cork city after last night's devastating fire.

The link road in Douglas remains closed to traffic as talks get underway about the massive recovery operation which will be required to remove almost 200-cars which are still inside the multi-storey car park.

Up to 60 vehicles were damaged in the blaze, most on level one of the structure.

Up to 45 vehicles in one area of level one, close to the seat of the fire, have been completely burned out.

Video footage from level two shows how the intense heat buckled the steel super-structure.

The shopping centre remains closed today.

Some areas of the shopping centre suffered consequential damage from the blaze and the fire fighting operation but it is understood the damage is relatively minor.

A statement is expected from the shopping centre owners later about whether it can reopen tomorrow.

However, gardaí say the link road outside the car park will remain closed until tomorrow at the earliest.

Local Fianna Fail Cllr Mary Rose Desmond has called on City Hall to do all it can, including the possible relaxing of parking restrictions in Douglas village, to support traders while businesses in the shopping centre get back on their feet.

READ MORE

'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage

More on this topic

'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage

'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire

'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park

Latest: Major Cork car park fire brought under control; At least 60 vehicles damagedLatest: Major Cork car park fire brought under control; At least 60 vehicles damaged

TOPIC: Cork fire

More in this Section

Brexit ‘threatens to force people to choose a side’, warns peace centreBrexit ‘threatens to force people to choose a side’, warns peace centre

'So sad to see': Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach'So sad to see': Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach

Meat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiatedMeat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiated

Barnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talksBarnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talks


Lifestyle

The Japanese kamikaze pilots of World War 2 crashed into targets, but the modern use of suicide-bombing began when a boy of 13 sacrificed himself during the Iran-Iraq war in 1980, says Frank MacGabhann.Book review - The Price of Paradise: How the Suicide Bomber Shaped the Modern Age

From action and adventure to idyllic villages, North Wales is a revelation – and it’s just a short ferry journey away, writes Donal O’Keeffe.How times have changed: A revelation in North Wales

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »