Massive promotion boost for Garda supervisory ranks

More than 400 sergeants and up to 200 inspectors are to be appointed next month in what is thought to be the biggest-ever list of promotions in An Garda Síochána.

Garda HQ hopes the move will address serious and persistent concerns regarding the shortage of supervisory ranks in recent years.

The Irish Examiner understands that more than 410 members of garda rank are to put on the list for promotion to sergeant, while approaching 200 sergeants will be put on the list for inspector rank.

That will mean a net increase of 200 at sergeant rank, while the 410 members being promoted to sergeant will deplete frontline Garda numbers.

But sources said that 600 people are being recruited as gardaí every year.

The lack of sergeants has meant that many gardaí graduating, and being sent out to districts, do not have any sergeant to supervise them, as is required under new training models.

The situation regarding the shortage of supervisory ranks, particularly at sergeant level, has been recognised at all levels of the organisation, up to and including recent commissioners, as well as by oversight bodies and independent research. At their annual conference last March, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors described the shortage in both ranks as a “crisis”.

Their then-president Antoinette Cunningham said that her members were being asked to perform so many tasks that they were becoming very stressed.

She said they were “double and triple” jobbing.

The association also pointed out that of the 1,800 sergeants in the organisation, some 365 had served 30 years or more and were eligible to retire at any time.

Of the 263 inspectors, an estimated 91 were entitled to retire.

Shortages at sergeant and inspector level have been particularly severe in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, but has been a pressing issue across the entire country ever since the general moratorium on recruitment and promotions.

The Policing Authority has flagged on a number of occasions that the issue of supervision was a “critical concern” for them, but had welcomed the projected promotions.

Last May, the independent Garda Cultural Audit of members found that the lack of supervision of rank and file gardaí was a “critical gap” and a “significant risk” for the organisation.

Some 53 inspectors have recently been appointed as detective inspectors, filling vacancies in a range of national and specialist units, as well as divisional posts across the country.

They have gone into roles in security and intelligence, including the Special Detective Unit, as well as positions in Special Crime Operations, including the likes of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.