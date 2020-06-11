Masks should be worn on public transport and in shops - Harris

The health minister has said the clear public health advice is that face-coverings should be worn on public transport and in enclosed indoor spaces like shops.

However, the Government has no plans to make it a legal requirement to do so.

“We will be launching a further public awareness campaign on this very shortly,” Simon Harris added.

“This is about behavioural change and I accept that the evidence and maybe even the messaging on this has changed over time.

“Perhaps it’s been confusing for people and perhaps it hasn’t gotten through in the clear way it needs to, so let’s be very clear starting from today, face coverings are recommended.

“You should wear one on public transport, you should wear one in shops and other enclosures unless you have a medical reason not to or you’re under the age of 13.”

Airline passengers are "strongly recommended" to wear face coverings when travelling through Cork and Dublin Airport in the coming months.

Face coverings are mandatory when flying.

READ MORE Taoiseach: Ireland must prepare for imported cases as it cannot close itself off

Meanwhile, Mr Harris has said that the R number remains below 1 this week.

The R number, which measures how many people an infected person passes Covid-19 on to, is estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.8, Mr Harris told the Dail.

He added: “I’m also very encouragingly told there’s no evidence that it is increasing or indeed decreasing, but that it is staying remarkably stable.

“That is testament to the huge efforts of people in this country.

“We have continued to also see a reduction in the number of patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals – just 75 people in Irish hospitals today and 29 people in our intensive care units.

“I’m conscious when we quote numbers behind each of these numbers is a patient, a person, a loved one, and we send each and every one of them our best wishes, particularly those in ICU fighting for their lives.”