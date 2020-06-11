Masks must be part of comprehensive strategy - WHO special envoy

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today and discuss the wearing of face coverings in public.

Assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that she was aware there were a number of questions about the wearing of face coverings and discussion around a communications campaign was ongoing.

"We're aware of people's questions and concerns on the wearing of face coverings."

Speaking to an Oireachtas committee this morning, the World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro said that what was important about face coverings was the method in which they are worn, not how they are made.

"What is really important is not so much how the mask is made but how it is worn, ensuring there are no gaps and absolutely ensuring that wearers do not believe that a mask is working if worn under the nose - that is really unhelpful.

"Right at the centre of this is the point that people must not imagine that simply because they are wearing a mask they are at low risk or they are protecting other people.

"Masks must be part of a comprehensive strategy that includes physical distancing."

Dr Nabarro acknowledged the WHO’s current guidance on face coverings could be clearer.

“To be totally candid with you… that WHO guidance for me is not as clear as I wish it would be. The reason is this is an area where there is a massive amount of disagreement.

“You’ve got one group of people who say the science isn’t very strong plus if you have people wearing masks widely that will lead them to have a false sense of complacency.

"On the other side we have people, and I belong to that camp, who feel that this is a proper part of an overall strategy, especially when people have to be close up.”

Ms Canavan said that the HSE data on the increase in the number of close contacts for every positive case showed the need for people to stay home and local as much as possible.

