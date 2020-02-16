News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Masked men condemned for shooting in house with four children

By Press Association
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 07:42 PM

A man was shot during a “merciless” attack in a house with four children inside, police said.

He was targeted by two masked men in Ardglen Place, Ardoyne, in North Belfast who dragged him into the property on Saturday night.

PSNI Detective Inspector Andrew George said: “This was a savage attack carried out by two masked men who showed no regard for the other people who were present in the house, which included a woman and four children under the age of 16.

There is no doubt the merciless actions of the thugs responsible will have left them all traumatised.

The victim was aged in his 30s and was taken to hospital.

He had been walking in the Jamaica Road area when he was approached by two men and directed to the house, where he was shot in the thigh.

Mr George added: “Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people, and their actions should be condemned by all.

“Our investigation is under way and we are working through a number lines of enquiry to establish a motive for this brutal attack.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Crime

