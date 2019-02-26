Masked men break into Donegal family home

Four masked and armed men broke into a house in Donegal and threatened the occupants.

The men, who were armed with handguns and a baton, broke into the house at Drumcairn, Manorcunningham at around 8.15pm last night.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an aggravated burglary at the house.

It is not understood that any occupants of the house were injured during the incident.

However, gardaí have confirmed that damage was done to the property.

A Garda spokesman told Donegal Daily: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged aggravated burglary that occurred in a house in Drumcairn, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal on Monday the 25th of February 2019 at approx. 8.15pm.

"Four males wearing masks entered the house with is what is believed to be handguns and a baton. No injuries to occupants, damage done to property. The males left shortly after."

"There have been no arrests and investigations are ongoing."