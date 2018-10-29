Home»Breaking News»ireland

Mary Mitchell O'Connor on education mission to United Arab Emirates

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 09:36 AM

The Junior Minister for Higher Education is travelling to the United Arab Emirates today.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor is embarking on an education mission and will open a new Irish visa application centre.

The Minister will meet a number of key partners during her trip, including her counterpart, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi and the UAE Minister of State for Higher Education.

She will be taking part in a number of strategic meetings aimed at improving educational co-operation between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

During this visit, the Junior Minister will deliver the opening address at the higher education seminar which is being organised by the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor will end her visit by officially opening, on behalf of the Irish Government, the new Irish visa application centre at the VFS Office, Dubai in partnership with VFS Global.

