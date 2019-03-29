Mary McAleese: NI's emerging nationalist majority has to be taken into account in Brexit process

Former President Mary McAleese says Northern Ireland is changing towards having a nationalist majority.

On the day the UK was supposed to leave the EU, Professor McAleese said the Brexit process is driving a constitutional change both North and South.

Following the result of the Brexit referendum, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny secured an agreement with the EU that Northern Ireland would seamlessly re-join the bloc if the North and South were to reunite.

Prof. McAleese said it has always been known that the issue would come onto the agenda.

She said: "The issue of the ending of partition would come onto the agenda driven by demographics, the demographics in Northern Ireland are changing rapidly towards a Catholic/Nationalist majority.

"That's a reality that has to be taken into account, but Brexit put a different spin on things."