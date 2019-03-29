NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mary McAleese: NI's emerging nationalist majority has to be taken into account in Brexit process

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 11:14 AM

Former President Mary McAleese says Northern Ireland is changing towards having a nationalist majority.

On the day the UK was supposed to leave the EU, Professor McAleese said the Brexit process is driving a constitutional change both North and South.

Following the result of the Brexit referendum, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny secured an agreement with the EU that Northern Ireland would seamlessly re-join the bloc if the North and South were to reunite.

Prof. McAleese said it has always been known that the issue would come onto the agenda.

Taoiseach to hold Brexit talks with French President and German Chancellor

She said: "The issue of the ending of partition would come onto the agenda driven by demographics, the demographics in Northern Ireland are changing rapidly towards a Catholic/Nationalist majority.

"That's a reality that has to be taken into account, but Brexit put a different spin on things."

