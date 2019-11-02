News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deacons

Mary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deacons
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 07:58 PM

Former president Mary McAleese has said allowing women to become permanent deacons would help end ‘embedded misogyny’ which ‘goes very deep in the church’

Speaking at Trinity College at an event called "The Women the Vatican couldn't silence" Ms McAleese said she welcomed the decision by the Pope to reopen the question of admitting women to the permanent diaconate.

RTE also report the former President welcomed a recent call by the Association of Catholic Priests in Ireland for the role of women to be enhanced within the church.

Permanent deacons are ordained men who support priests but can be married and have jobs to support their families. Deacons perform a range of tasks but do not say Mass.

READ MORE

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pays tribute to Dr Richard Clarke as he announces retirement

More on this topic

Parishes may not perform baptisms due to lack of priests, group warnsParishes may not perform baptisms due to lack of priests, group warns

Pope thanks Amazonian bishops for candour after they vote for change to celibacy lawsPope thanks Amazonian bishops for candour after they vote for change to celibacy laws

Letter to the Editor: The essence of yoga is to connect with the supreme beingLetter to the Editor: The essence of yoga is to connect with the supreme being

Bishop backs parishioners who want female priestsBishop backs parishioners who want female priests


Mary McAleeseCatholic ChurchTOPIC: Catholic Church

More in this Section

Future of psych unit in doubt amid service concernsFuture of psych unit in doubt amid service concerns

Healy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into DáilHealy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into Dáil

Former Tusla worker gets a year in jail for having thousands of 'vilest images' of child pornographyFormer Tusla worker gets a year in jail for having thousands of 'vilest images' of child pornography

Police investigating threats against UUP staffPolice investigating threats against UUP staff


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »