Mary Lou McDonald writes to Boris Johnson: You must honour Good Friday Agreement

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said she has written to new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressing him over Brexit, restoring devolved government in Northern Ireland and calling for the establishment of a “clear criteria” for the calling of an Irish unity referendum.

Ms McDonald said she wants to meet Mr Johnson in the coming days to discuss the issues.

“I have reminded the new Prime Minister of the requirement of the British Government to honour and implement their commitments under the Good Friday and subsequent Agreements. Agreements that are incompatible with Brexit,” she said.

The people of the north voted to remain within the EU and that vote must be respected.

“There is a pressing need to restore the powersharing institutions in the north, which has been held up by the DUP’s continued denial of rights and the continued operation of that party’s Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Tories.

“Sinn Féin has engaged constructively in the talks process and we want to ensure the institutions are operating to the highest standard and delivering for all in society. The restoration of the institutions requires a fundamental change in the approach of the British Government.

“Most critically, this requires the full implementation of the Good Friday and subsequent Agreements and full recognition of the rights and equality of all citizens.”

- Press Association

