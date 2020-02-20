Mary Lou McDonald ‘wants to meet Jewish leader’ over anti-Semitic remarks by TD

Mary Lou McDonald has said she wants to meet the chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland after a Sinn Féin TD made anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.

Newly elected TD for Kildare North, Reada Cronin, apologised after she posted that Israel had “taken Nazism to a new level” and suggested a picture of monkeys working on computers reminded her of the Israeli embassy.

Maurice Cohen, chief of the Jewish council, said her remarks, which were posted before she was elected, were “inaccurate, anti-Semitic and racist”.

Speaking at Leinster House, Sinn Féin president Ms McDonald said people using social media should “be careful” about what they post.

“I think all too often people unthinkingly state, tweet or retweet things that can cause offence and hurt,” she said.

“I’m very glad that Reada has withdrawn those tweets and she’s apologised for them, that apology is meant and is accepted by me.

“I know Maurice and I intend speaking to him, I think it’s very important that we clear the air on this issue. Any form of racism or bigotry is wrong and certainly anti-Semitism is absolutely wrong.

“I say this as somebody who has a very strong political position and this party has very strong views and positions as regards to the Middle East and the Palestinian people in particular. But that’s a whole different kettle of fish from any suggestion of anti-Semitism.

“Reada has been clear that she is very sorry for her hurt caused, and that is sincerely meant.

“We’ll go and talk to Maurice, I think it’s the most direct way to give an easement on this.”