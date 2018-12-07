NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mary Lou McDonald says Tory MP should 'withdraw' food shortage comments

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 03:55 PM

The threat of food shortages in Ireland should be used in negotiations to get rid of the Brexit backstop, according to a Tory MP.

Priti Patel's comments have been described as disgusting and ridiculous by Irish politicians.

Priti Patel

MP Priti Patel made the suggestion after a leaked report suggested there may be food shortages here in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald dismissed them.

"They're not entitled to wreck Ireland and they need to really grasp and understand that," she said.

"We will stand firm in defending Irish interests. We're not about to be bullied and we're not about to be threatened by that MP or any other.

"I would hope that she would reconsider those comments and actually withdraw them from the public record.

I think they make her look silly and intemperate.

