NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Mary Lou McDonald refuses to apologise for remarks on next PSNI chief appointment

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 03:01 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has refused to admit she was wrong to say no senior PSNI officer is up to becoming the next chief constable amid fears political interference in the appointment could lead to legal action.

Ms McDonald would not apologise for the remark despite concerns her comments risk undermining the entire police force management in the north at a time when Brexit risks damaging the peace process.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board has said it has received advice warning any political interference in the appointment could lead to legal action.

Ms McDonald said the appointment is up to the PSNI.

"Any advice received by the Policing Board has to be considered by the Policing Board, they are meeting tomorrow and I think they need to be allowed space to pursue their job and any advice they received," she said.

"I'm more than happy to allow the Policing Board to do its job."

READ MORE: 'A hard border is out of the question' - Boyd Barrett wants new amendments to Brexit omnibus

While the current chief constable George Hamilton is due to retire in June, the recruitment process to replace him has yet to begin, with Policing Board lawyers saying there will be a legal "vulnerability" if politicians interfere in the appointment.

The interview panel would normally include representatives of Northern Ireland's five main political parties, including Sinn Féin.

However, Policing Board members will meet with their own lawyers today to clarify what other recruitment structure options may be available.

More on this topic

Nurse who saved bus driver's life in Dublin grateful 'to have been able to be there for him'

This Tanora pancake recipe is the most Cork thing you'll see all day

Undocumented Galway student appeals for help to get university place

BULLETIN: O'Brien loses Supreme Court appeal; Emergency services respond to serious collision in Cork


KEYWORDS

PoliticsPSNISinn Féin

More in this Section

New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Freight Transport Association urge Govt to keep up support as Brexit approaches

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Irishman who 'freaked out' on flight back from McGregor fight had taken quadruple dose of sleeping tablets


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing with music as large as her personality

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »