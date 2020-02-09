News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mary Lou McDonald elected on first count

Mary Lou McDonald at the count centre in the RDS, Dublin. Picture: PA
By Greg Murphy
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 06:09 PM

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald has been elected on the first count in Dublin Central.

She received 11,223 votes - almost 5,000 more than was required.

Her surplus will now be redistributed.

Mrs McDonald was embraced by supporters as the result was announced inside the RDS count centre in Dublin.

#GE2020 main points: Varadkar rules out coalition with Sinn Féin as Martin hints at possible deal

Earlier, the Sinn Féin president vowed to work with like-minded parties to form Ireland’s next government after a sensational General Election performance.

While it remains unclear whether it will ultimately be part of any future coalition, the support gained by Mrs McDonald’s party has sent shockwaves across the political landscape.

The final declaration of seats remains a long way off, but tallies suggest the party is set to top constituency polls across the country, challenging the 90-year power duopoly of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The party appears to be faring better than an exit poll that reported an extraordinary statistical three-way dead heat between the three main parties.

In a result symbolic of the surge, the first seat declared shortly after 4pm was Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire, who topped the poll ahead of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

