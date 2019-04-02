NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Mary Lou McDonald defends Sinn Féin's 'abstentionism mandate' in Westminster

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has again rejected calls for the party's Northern MPs to take their seats in Westminster, insisting this would just add to the Brexit chaos there.

One motion - aligning with the EU's custom's union to resolve the Brexit deadlock - failed by just three votes in Westminster on Monday. Now there is pressure on Sinn Féin to add its voice there.

Ms McDonald said that, as a matter of policy, Sinn Féin would not swear an allegiance to a British Queen, as is required by sitting Westminster MPs.

Furthermore, she noted that the seven Sinn Féin MPs elected in the North were there on an “abstentionism mandate”. This was a “century old” policy, said Ms McDonald, for the party that believed in a united Ireland.

Irish interests in this Brexit debacle are not best advanced at Westminster. The purpose of the Westminster parliament is to advance British interests.

READ MORE

Cabinet expected to defer property tax changes until next year

Irish interests should instead be protected in Dublin, she said, also adding: "Don't imagine for a second that seven Sinn Féin MPs could enter Westminster and make sense of the utter chaos and circus that we have witnessed over the last number of months.

“I would suggest that were Sinn Féin MPs to enter Westminster, it would only heighten the political temperature. Far from producing light or a conclusive position, I would suggest it would have the practical effect of making things more confused and more chaotic.”

Health Minister Simon Harris triggered debate on the MPs taking their seats, tweeting that it was “hard to see” how Sinn Féin would not change the Brexit impasse.

Fianna Fail also argues that Sinn Féin should be in Westminster “representing all the people of the North”.

READ MORE

Quinn family and Anglo settle bitter legal battle

More on this topic

Last-ditch cross-party effort launched to stop no-deal Brexit

Could the Brexit chaos result in another UK general election?

Barnier: No-deal or extension are the 'only two options' for UK if they don't support Withdrawal Agreement

No deal Brexit is ten times worse than Withdrawal Agreement, says Seamus Leheny

KEYWORDS

Brexit

More in this Section

2,800 will be diagnosed with bowel cancer this year

Facebook chief meets with senior politicians in Dublin

Victims of Ireland’s worst fire tragedy ask for new inquest

Gifted athlete avoids custody for role in attempted hi-jacking where taxi driver was choked unconscious


Lifestyle

Cork masterclass gives a lesson on how to dress like a drag queen

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »