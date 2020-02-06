Mary Lou McDonald condemns potential dissident bomb and confirms she will speak to Breege Quinn

The Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has condemned the actions of those who planned to blow up a ferry crossing the Irish Sea on Brexit day.

It comes as she confirmed she is to speak to Breege Quinn, the mother of murdered Paul Quinn, today.

The PSNI were told on January 31 that there was a device attached to a lorry in Belfast docks, but nothing was found.

After an extensive investigation, detectives discovered the device attached to a truck in Lurgan, Co. Armagh, on Tuesday.

Police say dissident republicans are responsible and that if the device had of exploded it could have been fatal.

Ms McDonald said there is no excuse for their actions.

She said: "There is no appetite anywhere in the island for a return to armed or violent actions of any sort and those that attempted this act know that and I would say to them desist, stop it, you achieve nothing'."

Mary Lou McDonald says she is to be speak to Mrs Quinn by phone at 5:30pm amid ongoing controversy over comments made by her party colleague Conor Murphy.

When asked whether she had found the last few days of the campaign hard, considering the ongoing controversy, Ms McDonald said her priority was the Quinn family.

“Any time you’re asked to deal with something that involved trauma or loss for any family, of course it’s hard, I’m a human being and I’m also a mother,” she said.

READ MORE PSNI investigate potential dissident republican lorry bomb bid on Brexit day

“It doesn’t come any more difficult than a mother who has lost her child in such a brutal way.”

A senior DUP MP has called for Mr Murphy to quit or be sacked over his controversial claims about the IRA murder victim.

Sammy Wilson’s remarks appear at odds with the DUP leadership, which has stopped short of calling for Conor Murphy’s removal as finance minister.

Mr Murphy apologised on Wednesday for comments made 13 years ago in the wake of Paul Quinn’s murder when he branded the South Armagh man a smuggler and criminal.