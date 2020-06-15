Mary Lou McDonald asks 'angry' voters: 'Don't tune out' because of 'vague' programme for government

Mary Lou McDonald says voters "should not tune out" now the "vague" programme for government has been signed off.

The Sinn Féin leader criticised the document, which was leaked today after being signed off by leaders, as "lengthy and vague" with the first mention of Northern Ireland over 100 pages in.

Ms McDonald has long criticised the efforts of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to form a government, despite her party garnering the most votes overall in the February election, and says although she does not want another election mid-pandemic, she does not believe that the Irish voters have been listened to with this deal.

"To those who have been left out in time and again by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, I say this, I hear you. I see you, I stand with you. I know you're impatient for change. I'm also impatient for change, the team that I so proudly lead is impatient for change," she said.

"We know that the change you voted for is not some fanciful notion, it's change in solutions that will improve your lives.

Many people are disappointed, indeed, angry, watching Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil try to push back change. Many might see feel like giving up.

"I know you're fed up seeing the same old parties, grabbing power to suit themselves, and it's okay to be fed up at times, but I already choose not to give up, don't be disheartened by those who want to have everything thrown away.

"Don't turn off, don't tune out.

"The future and who gets to shape it depends on our refusal to let go of our beliefs, in fairness, in community, in social justice, and in unity.

"I believe that we are within touching distance of a better Ireland, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil can delay change, but they can't stop us.

"We know the changing Ireland won't be easy, but nothing worth having comes easily. It's worth believing in, it's worth working for. It's worth all the effort.

"Those who benefit from the status quo will now say that the story of change is over, don't listen to them, because the story of change is only just beginning."

Ms McDonald also queried whether Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would deliver the necessary policies to tackle the crises in housing and health after they had already been in a confidence and supply arrangement in government together.

She called on the Greens' membership "to honour the mandate for change" called for in February's election.