Mary Lou McDonald: ‘Another Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael deal is worst outcome’

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said the worst outcome of the election would be another Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil arrangement, but said she is still willing to talk to both parties.

After an opinion poll placed her party in a joint lead with Fianna Fáil on 24% each, she said Sinn Féin is willing to talk to all parties.

However, she warned that a return of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would be a disaster for the country.

“The best possible outcome of this election is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael,” said Ms McDonald. “The worst outcome for us is a government again of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael working together because we’ve seen four years of disaster on their watch.

“And then there’s all sorts of permutations, permutations and possibilities in between.

But I feel that we have to reassure people that when we say that we are aiming to bring a real change in their lived lives, at that they understand that we are intent on but this isn’t about a career opportunity for anyone. This isn’t about a big job and a big car. This is about making a real difference.

Ms McDonald said the surge in support for her party reflects a mood for change in the country.

“People now have told us that they want change,” she said. “That’s what I’m hearing everywhere. And they asked themselves also if the economy is recovering, and if things are going so well then how come I’m not experiencing that in my family or in my community?

"And then they ask well, who is actually benefiting from this recovery who is it for?”

Ms McDonald said that she and her party are “very reasonable people, were very practical people”.

“And I myself am a great believer, in anything I have ever done, in rolling my sleeves up and getting the job done, we are Irish republicans and our intent is to secure the largest possible mandate that we can,” she said.

“And then with that mandate, we will go and we will speak to them, we will listen to everybody. And our objective is to secure a republican program for government.

"That’s the test. That’s the threshold. I’m not going to get into the language of red lines,” she added.

Ms McDonald said issues around security of housing, relief for renters, relief for struggling families, an intervention in a failing health service, supports, and recognition for carers and for people with disabilities are absolutely core issues for Sinn Féin heading into any government.

Asked if she thought the campaign is likely to get nasty, she said: “If things will get nasty, I certainly hope they don’t I have no interest in in a personalised campaign, no interest at all. That’s of no use to anybody.

At the end of this election, wherever the numbers fall, we will be talking to everybody.

“We will be talking to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil if they end their vow of silence with us.”