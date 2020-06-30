News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams among the hundreds gathered for Bobby Storey's funeral

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 12:29 PM

A large crowd of mourners has gathered in west Belfast for the funeral service for veteran republican Bobby Storey.

The former leading IRA member died earlier this month at the age of 64 following an unsuccessful lung transplant.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O’Neill and former president Gerry Adams were among hundreds in the Andersonstown Road area on Tuesday morning as the cortege left Mr Storey’s home and travelled to St Agnes’ church.

Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams and Michelle O’Neill at Bobby Storey’s funeral in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The coffin was draped in an Irish tricolour.

Following funeral Mass, the cortege will proceed to the republican plot at Milltown cemetery where Mr Adams is expected to deliver an oration.

Mr Storey was a highly influential presence within his community throughout the Troubles and subsequent peace process.

Members of the Storey family carry his coffin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy, North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty were among other high-profile Sinn Féin figures who attended.

Former Sinn Féin MEP and current Foyle MLA Martina Anderson was part of a guard of honour formed for Mr Storey outside the church.

