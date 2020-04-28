Mary Lou McDonald accuses Government of raising hopes over restriction plans

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has accused the Government of raising expectations that restrictions will be lifted next week.

In an open letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Ms McDonald said that Government language on coronavirus measures has led to “confusion and anxiety”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to review the impact of Covid-19 and the existing measures in place to limit the spread of the disease.

Restrictions are due to expire next Tuesday, however chief medical officer Tony Holohan has warned that relaxing coronavirus restrictions will go down to the wire.

Exit from emergency measures safely. My letter to An Taoiseach #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HElLeoTwxN — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) April 28, 2020

The letter, which Ms McDonald posted to her Twitter page, said: “We all want to see people back at work, schools re-opening and to have renewed contact with our families, however I am concerned that Government commentary has increased expectations regarding the lifting of restrictions on May 5.

“In my view this is a mistake which has caused a lot of confusion and anxiety.

“The HSE has conceded that they will not be in a position to ramp up testing and tracing until at least the middle of May and the ability to test, trace and isolate is critical to the easing of restrictions in a planned, safe way.

“I am also concerned that many employers have been in touch with their staff over the weekend and are making preparations for a return to work after May 5.

“It is critical that the Government sets out what health and safety procedures will be in place to protect workers, alongside the opening of workplaces.

“We all know that self-regulation will not work and there needs to be a strong compliance system in place which supports workers, and is resourced to carry out necessary monitoring.”

I am also concerned that many employers have been in touch with their staff over the weekend and are making preparations for a return to work after May 5

Mr Varadkar will meet with party leaders this week to set out the Government’s plan to ease restrictions.

Ms McDonald added: “There are many things to be discussed but I believe that the following should be among the principles which guide decisions in relation to the easing of restrictions and of course any lifting of measures must be done gradually and in a way that allows them to be continuously monitored.”

She stated that disease transmission must be under control, there must be capacity to detect, trace and isolate and treat every case and that the health system must have the capacity to provide sufficient intensive care.

She also welcomed a meeting between Irish Government officials and ministers from the Northern Ireland Executive which takes place on Wednesday.

“The last few weeks have shown how critical it is to deal with this crisis on an all-island basis,” she added.