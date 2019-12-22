News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Martin: Unity poll could inflame tensions

Martin: Unity poll could inflame tensions
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 01:59 PM

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says political parties should not confuse Irish unity with Brexit.

He says the Good Friday Agreement is the roadmap for a United Ireland and he has always challenged Sinn Féin's call for a "border poll".

Deputy Martin said a unity poll could inflame tensions by forcing people into a rushed decision, adding that restoring Stormont is the way to bring people together

"Before you want to talk about new institutions or new approaches, you have got to demonstrate that you can work the existing ones and they haven't," he said.

"That is very disappointing and I think what is happening in the North is there is an emerging middle ground.

"I think that we should nurture that middle ground and see where that takes us."

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has criticised Mr Martin's comments calling them shameful.

Mr Doherty accused Fianna Fáil of abandoning nationalists in the North.

"I think that they have finally dropped any pretence of being a republican party and many could claim that they are acting anti-republican," said Deputy Doherty.

"At a time when there is growing demand for Irish unity and when there is growing demand for governments to start preparing for a referendum and the transition that is needed to bring that about."

READ MORE

Ten varieties of pesto recalled over peanut fears

More on this topic

Varadkar determined to restore powersharing in Northern IrelandVaradkar determined to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson’s amnesty for British veterans ‘risks Northern Ireland peace process’Boris Johnson’s amnesty for British veterans ‘risks Northern Ireland peace process’

DUP: Powersharing deal unlikely in coming daysDUP: Powersharing deal unlikely in coming days

Power-sharing in North: Chance of dealPower-sharing in North: Chance of deal


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Investigation underway after four cars set on fire within 90 mins in DublinInvestigation underway after four cars set on fire within 90 mins in Dublin

Green Party MEP: 'Ireland shouldn't export live animals'Green Party MEP: 'Ireland shouldn't export live animals'

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from DublinGardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from Dublin


Lifestyle

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2019, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2019. (Next week, Part II.)The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Ironically, as the world’s oceans increasingly bear the brunt of our environmental rampaging, seafood grows ever more popular and current trend du jour, ‘seacuterie’,nose-to-tail consumption of fish, including all manner of pickling, preservation and ageing techniques, is very much a conservationist response.Restaurant Review: Goldie in Cork city's Oliver Plunkett Street

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »