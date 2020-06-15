Martin to be next Taoiseach, confirms Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will succeed him as head of government in the incoming coalition.

He also said there would be a €6bn tax package over the next five years that would initially guarantee no income tax or USC increases next year.

The Fine Gael leader said he had not yet decided what position he would take up in the new coalition involving his party, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Talks are finalising a programme for government which is expected to be published today and will set out the terms for a five-year coalition, after weeks of tough negotiations.

Speaking this morning, Mr Varadkar was asked was it his understanding that there would be commission to defuse a pensions reform row between the parties and whether Mr Martin would be Taoiseach, he replied:

“Yes. That's broadly my understanding of it, that the state pension age increase will be deferred -pending a commission to examine it, that's clearly timelined in the programme government and there will be a rotating Taoiseach. We've agreed the date for that rotation to happen."

He said he expected the three parties to be able to sign off on the document this morning and bring it to their parliamentary parties.

“This is an agreement that from my point of view certainly from the point of view the country is going to be a good one and one that is very much in line with Fine Gael principles.”

He said there was “a strong economic and jobs package” to get people back to work and the parties had also made agreement on the public finances, adding: “Once the economy returns to growth and jobs growth but the deficit will be reduced every year.”

There would be a “tax shield” to make sure “there is no increase in income tax or USC in the next budget”, he added. After that, changes would be linked to increases in earnings, he said.

The tax package would be worth over €6bn over the course of the next government, he said.

There would also be commitments for rural Ireland, he said, including a possible acceleration of the national broadband plan as well as extra environment linked payments for farmers known as REPS plus.

The transport budget had also been agreed with the other two parties and would see spending of two to one in favour of public transport over new roads.