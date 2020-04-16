Martin refuses to be drawn on whether he or Leo Varadkar will be Taoiseach in next government

- With additonal reporting from Digital Desk Staff

The leader of Fianna Fáil has refused to be drawn on whether he or Leo Varadkar will be Taoiseach of the next government.

Micheál Martin said that he and Mr Varadkar have a broad understanding on a range of issues and have respect for each other.

When asked who would get to be Taoiseach in the next government, he refused to be drawn and said there is no agreement.

Speaking to RTE radio, he said: “We have a broad understanding on a whole range of issues and the more fundamental one being the philosophy and orientation of the government and the orientation it should take. Those issues..we will approach when we see there is prospect of a government being formed."

When pressed on who would get to be Taoiseach first he said: “We have a broad understanding on many issues….I’m not going any further than that. It is not about personalities, it is about the content and subject matter of the programme for government.

“Can we get a significant majority of people in Dail Eireann behind a coherent programme for government that can take us through this emergency and enable the country to recover?”

Michael Martin said a government made up of three parties with independents in the best approach and the more secure it can be, the better. He said that the purpose of the framework document was to 'get things moving' and he believes it has created a focus and catalyst for engagement.

We believe a third party is the best approach... the securer the Government can be the better. The bottom line is here we need to get a programme for government.

The framework document is a set of principles, and not a programme for government, he said. He said most economists agree the way out of the economic crisis is not through austerity but to continue with the path Ireland is already following, adding that the first path of the new government will be to devise an economic plan.

He said the budget deficit at the end of this year could be close to €20 billion.

Mr Martin also said it is not feasible to hold a postal vote to allow members to vote on whether a deal between his party and Fine Gael should form a coalition.

Under Fianna Fáil party rules, it has to hold a special ard fheis of its 20,000 party members to approve going into a coalition.

Micheál Martin said a third party is needed to complete the government but the deal must also be voted through by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail grassroots party membership.

“That presents challenges giving the prevalence of Covid-19 emergency but we will be engaging with all levels of the party and consulting with all levels of the party.

"We have already been doing that. Our councillors have been given a copy of the document and I have been speaking to every single councillor in the country.

Asked if there will be a postal vote for members, he said: “That’s very challenging. We don’t think that is feasible at this stage but we are looking and trying to devise other ways.”

“Covid-19 rules out large gatherings so that is something that is exercising us at the moment.”