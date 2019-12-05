Martin lends support to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has joined SDLP leader Colum Eastwood on the campaign trail in Derry.

The Foyle constituency is expected to be one of the tightest races at next week’s General Election, as Mr Eastwood challenges incumbent Elisha McCallion of Sinn Féin.

Addressing a business breakfast at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel in the city, Mr Martin said he was happy to be in Derry to support Mr Eastwood.

People are dying on hospital waiting lists. There is no good reason not to get back to work and start to tackle the crisis in our health service @columeastwood pic.twitter.com/B9Xrd1fFyF — SDLP (@SDLPlive) December 5, 2019

He described the poll as a “critical election for the future of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Martin said since the last Westminster election in 2017, which saw ten pro-leave DUP MPs, seven Sinn Féin MPs who do not take their seats in the House of Commons and one independent elected, Northern Ireland has “effectively been denied a voice when its future has been at stake”.

“Even worse, one minority view has been allowed to dominate and frankly distort discussions about the fundamental issue of Northern Ireland and Brexit,” he said.

“And of course, for nearly three years the democratic institutions of the peace settlement have been suspended. With schools and hospitals left to cope with cutbacks, and all public services under pressure, the people of Northern Ireland have had no route available to them to argue or vote against these cuts.”

I’m very pleased to be in Derry today to work with my colleague and friend @columeastwood as he seeks to regain a seat for @SDLPlive in Foyle. Colum is a natural leader for the North West and I am hopeful that the people of this city will once again have a clear and strong voice. pic.twitter.com/JqfmUsLQVv — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) December 5, 2019

Mr Martin also criticised the ongoing collapse of devolved government, blaming both the two governments as well as the largest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin.

“The policy of the two governments to basically step back from Northern Ireland and give it less attention failed completely, as it was always going to do,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil chief praised Mr Eastwood and the SDLP for “being true to the spirit of the founders and leaders of a party which has always been defined by putting the people before politics”.

Mr Martin and Mr Eastwood also took part in meetings with Foyle Port and the Ulster University before canvassing in the city.